دعونا نحاول أن نفهم الموضوع..!

د. جانو حداد ||

"المختبر البيولوجي الصيني في ووهان مملوك لشركة جلاكسو!

التي تملك شركة فايزر بالصدفة! (من ينتج اللقاح!)

والتي ، عن طريق الصدفة ، تدار من قبل الشركة المالية بلاك روك.

التي تدير بالصدفة الشؤون المالية لشركة Open Foundation (SOROS FOUNDATION)!

والتي ، بالصدفة ، تخدم شركة أكسا الفرنسية!

التي وبالصدفة ، تمتلك شركة فينترتور الألمانية.

التي وبالصدفة ، بنت المختبر الصيني في ووهان!

التي تم شراؤها بالصدفة من قبل شركة أليانز الألمانية.

والتي ، بالمناسبة ، شركة فانجارد مساهمة فيها.

وهي أحد المساهمين في بلاك روك.

التي تتحكم بالبنوك المركزية وتدير حوالي ثلث رأس المال الاستثماري العالمي.

والتي ، بالصدفة ، مساهم رئيسي في شركة MICROSOFT

التي يملك جزء من اسهمها بيل جيتس ، الذي صادف أنه أحد المساهمين في PFIZER (التي تبيع اللقاح المعجزة) وهو حاليًا الراعي الأول لمنظمة الصحة العالمية !!!

إذا لم يكن واضحًا بما فيه الكفاية ، لماذا جاء الخفاش وأمسك بالثعبان وأصيب الكوكب بأكمله بالعدوى؟

ربما لم يكن فيروس كوفيد 19 مجرد حادث طبيعي؟

So let’s try and understand this. "The Chinese biological laboratory in Wuhan is owned by Glaxo!

Who, by chance, owns Pfizer! (the one who produces the vaccine!)

Which, by chance, is managed by Black Rock finances.

Who, by chance, manages the finances of the Open Foundation Company (SOROS FOUNDATION)!

Which, by chance, serves the French AXA!

Coincidentally, he owns the German company Winterthur.

Who, by chance, built the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan!

Accidentally bought by the German Allianz.

Which, incidentally, has Vanguard as a shareholder.

Which is a shareholder of Black Rock.

Which controls the central banks and manages about ONE THIRD of the global investment capital.

Which, incidentally, is a major shareholder of MICROSOFT

The property of BILL GATES, who happens to be a shareholder of PFIZER (which sells the miracle VACCINE) and is currently the first sponsor of WHO !!!

If it is not clear enough why a bat came in and grabbed the SNAKE and the ENTIRE PLANET became infected?

Maybe the Covid 19 virus was not just an accident of nature?

Dr. Jeannot Haddad.

ـــــ