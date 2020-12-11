دعونا نحاول أن نفهم الموضوع..!

المقالات

د. جانو حداد ||

 

"المختبر البيولوجي الصيني في ووهان مملوك لشركة جلاكسو!

 التي تملك شركة فايزر بالصدفة!  (من ينتج اللقاح!)

 والتي ، عن طريق الصدفة ، تدار من قبل الشركة المالية بلاك روك.

 التي تدير بالصدفة الشؤون المالية لشركة Open Foundation (SOROS FOUNDATION)!

 والتي ، بالصدفة ، تخدم شركة أكسا الفرنسية!

 التي وبالصدفة ، تمتلك شركة فينترتور الألمانية.

التي وبالصدفة ، بنت المختبر الصيني في ووهان!

 التي تم شراؤها بالصدفة من قبل شركة أليانز الألمانية.

 والتي ، بالمناسبة ، شركة فانجارد مساهمة فيها.

 وهي أحد المساهمين في بلاك روك.

 التي تتحكم بالبنوك المركزية وتدير حوالي ثلث رأس المال الاستثماري العالمي.

 والتي ، بالصدفة ، مساهم رئيسي في شركة  MICROSOFT

 التي يملك جزء من اسهمها بيل جيتس ، الذي صادف أنه أحد المساهمين في PFIZER (التي تبيع اللقاح المعجزة) وهو حاليًا الراعي الأول لمنظمة الصحة العالمية !!!

 إذا لم يكن واضحًا بما فيه الكفاية ، لماذا جاء الخفاش وأمسك بالثعبان وأصيب الكوكب بأكمله بالعدوى؟

 ربما لم يكن فيروس كوفيد 19 مجرد حادث طبيعي؟

 

 

So let’s try and understand this.  "The Chinese biological laboratory in Wuhan is owned by Glaxo!

Who, by chance, owns Pfizer! (the one who produces the vaccine!)

Which, by chance, is managed by Black Rock finances.

Who, by chance, manages the finances of the Open Foundation Company (SOROS FOUNDATION)!

Which, by chance, serves the French AXA!

Coincidentally, he owns the German company Winterthur.

Who, by chance, built the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan!

Accidentally bought by the German Allianz.

Which, incidentally, has Vanguard as a shareholder.

Which is a shareholder of Black Rock.

Which controls the central banks and manages about ONE THIRD of the global investment capital.

Which, incidentally, is a major shareholder of MICROSOFT

The property of BILL GATES, who happens to be a shareholder of PFIZER (which sells the miracle VACCINE) and is currently the first sponsor of WHO !!!

If it is not clear enough why a bat came in and grabbed the SNAKE and the ENTIRE PLANET became infected?

Maybe the Covid 19 virus was not just an accident of nature?

Dr. Jeannot Haddad.

ـــــ

التعليقات
زيد مغير : اتمنى ان يتحد العراق وإيران باسم اتحاد الجمهوريات الإسلامية لما عند البلدين من مشتركات الحدود التاريخ الدين ...
الموضوع :
عاشا معاً واستشهدا سوية
مواطنة : صباح موجع موجع بشدة لم تنطفأ حرارته للان ...
الموضوع :
بالفيديو .... لحظة وصول نبأ استشهاد القائدين العظيمين القاسم والمهندس ورفاقهما
مازن عبد الغني محمد مهدي : اللهم نسالك بحق محمد واله الاطهر ان تحفظ المرجعية الطيبةالرشيدة و على راسها السيد على الحسيني السستاني ...
الموضوع :
عندما يكون الدين حافزاً والمرجع مُلهماً يصبح 10/ 12 يوم النصر
زيد مغير : منذ استقبال المجرم طارق الهاشمي كن قبل مسعور البرزاني.ومساعدته على الهروب عن طريق شمال العراق كان على ...
الموضوع :
بالفيديو .... حقائق مريرة عن اقليم كردستان العراق يشرحها الزميل اسعد البصري
ابو علي الحلو : سلام عليكم قرأت صباح اليوم رأي منشور بالموقع الالكتروني للمذياع النمساوي ORF قال فيه ان لقاح فايزر ...
الموضوع :
نائب يحذر من كارثة صحية بسبب ضغوطات مستشاري الكاظمي لشراء لقاح فايزر تعرف على السبب !!
العراقي : لا حول ولا قوة الا بالله العلي العظيم , طيب من سيحفظ حقوق الفقراء؟ ومن سيبني للاجيال ...
الموضوع :
بالفيديو .... حقائق كبيرة عن ميناء الفاو يتحدث عها مصطفى السند رئيس خلية المتابعة السابق التي حلها الكاظمي
العراقي : لايمكن لاي انسان أن يقبل بالباطل أو الظلم إن كان حقاً هذا الانسان يحمل ولو جزءاً من ...
الموضوع :
بيان صادر عن منظمة جامعة الامم العربية للتضامن مع الحمله الدوليه لفك الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
عبد الكريم الحيدري : أصاب الدكتور المجاهد علي الدلفي كبد الحقيقة ...
الموضوع :
الأكاديمي الأستاذ الدكتور علي الدلفي مغرداً الى الان ناشطوا الوسط والجنوب لم يتحدثوا عن تظاهرات السليمانية
محمد عباس : هاي من وره سوالفكم المكسرة كل يوم تهجمون على التشرينيين ...
الموضوع :
موقع الفيسبوك يغلق صفحة وكالة انباء براثا للمرة الثانية
منيرة اجمد : نعم لفك الحصار الظالم على الشعبين السوري واليمني ...
الموضوع :
بيان صادر عن منظمة جامعة الامم العربية للتضامن مع الحمله الدوليه لفك الحصار عن مطار صنعاء الدولي
