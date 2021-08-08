🔴 غضب امنا الطبيعة

د. حيدر سلمان ||

حرائق في عدة دول

فيضانات في دول اخرى

درجات حرارة لاتطاق في دول اخرى

ارتفاع مستويات البحار يهدد اختفاء اراضي امم اخرى

كلها غضب الطبيعة التي لم نحترمها ولم نقيم لها اي تقدير، وعلى العالم كله تصحيح ما اقترفه من تدمير ممنهج لها.

لا ننسى ان روسيا والعراق بالترتيب اكثر الدول التي تحرق الغاز و تدمر البيئة فيما تتكفل الدول الصناعية بتدمير الباقي منها، علما ان العراق من اكثر الدول المتاثرة بتدمير البيئة.

لا ننسى ابدا انسحاب ادارة ترامب من اتفاقية المناخ والتي قلبت الامور فيما عادت قريبا ادارة بايدن لنفس الاتفاق.

يجب ان تكون هناك قياسات ملزمة لجميع الامم في:

🔹تحديد النسل

🔹تقليل انبعاثات الغازات

🔹زيادة المساحات الخضراء

🔹احتواء التلوث وعكس اسباب حدوثه

🔹تخصيص اموال طائلة من كل الدول لبرامج تدعم البيئة

🔹اخرى

ان لم نقف معا كبشرية فسيقضى علينا جميعا.

يجب ان نضع في بالنا؛ بعد الحروب والنزاعات، هل سيكون لدينا مهاجري المناخ والبيئة؟

🔴 Rage of mother nature

Fires in several nations

Flooding in others

Unbearable temperatures in others

Rising sea levels threaten others lands

All of them are the wrath of nature, which we have't respect or appreciate, and the whole world must rectify the systematic destruction it has committed.

Don't forget that Russia and Iraq in order of most states that incinerate gas and destroy the environment, while the industrial nations destroy the rest of it, knowing that Iraq country most affected by environmental changes.

Never forget, Trump admin. withdrawn from climate agreement, which turned things around , then Biden admin. soon returned.

There must be binding measurements of all nations in:

🔹Birth rate control

🔹Reduce gas emissions

🔹Increase green space

🔹Contain and reverse pollution

🔹Reserve huge funds (all nations) supporting env.

🔹Other

If we didn't stand to each other as human beings, we will be terminated together.

We must bear in mind; after wars and conflicts, will we have climate and environmental migrants ?

Dr. Haider Salman