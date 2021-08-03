تغييرات كوفيد 19 المخيفة..

د. حيدر سلمان *||

اللقاحات ضد COVID-19، حتما تنقذ الحياة و تمنع تفاقم المرض و الدخول الى المستشفيات، لكن مع بروز سلالة دلتا اصبح ما نقوله عن الفايروس القديم منه لا ينطبق على الجديد و ممكن ان نفقد المزيد من ميزات اللقاحات مع قابلة التغير المستمر بالفايروس،

لذلك على الشركات المصنعة للقاحات و مراكز البحوث الاستمرار بالتحديثات في اللقاحات ما يتلائم مع التغييرات الجديدة بالفايروس.

🔴 يبقى هناك سؤال دائم نتعرض له:

س/ هل من الممكن ان يحدث تغيير في الفايروس COVID-19 يكون ليس الانتشار العامل الاساس فيه، كان يكون مثلا معدل القتل او الاسلوب المرضي او حتى تدمير وراثي للشخص المصاب؟؟؟

ج/ نعم، ممكن.

لكون عملي الاساس وراثة، فانا انظر لكل شيء على انه حمض نووي، حيث للان مجمل التغييرات التي حدثت في الفايروس هي في البروتين الشوكي (spike protein)، وهو ما غير معدلات الانتشار تصاعديا، فيما مستوى القتل او التمارض تغيرت لتكون اقل منها عن بداية اعلان ظهور المرض.

وعليه، من الممكن ان تتغير هذه الحقيقة، ويكون التغير بمعدلات القتل، حتى لو كان هناك تراجع في مستوى الانتشار.

للان تم تفكيك الفايروس الاف المرات والنيوكليوتيدات والاحماض الامينية تشكل فيه 29 بروتين، 4 منها تركيبية وهي S و M و N و E. فيما هناك 25 بروتين اخر تتوزع على مجموعتين:

🔹هامة في التصنيع الفايروسي

🔹غير هامة في التصنيع وتلعب دور مثبطات مناعية.

هذا الحديث لا اود الاطالة فيه، و يربطنا بموضوع اللقاحات وهو ربما يكون موضوع قادم ان شاء الله.

Vaccines against COVID-19, inevitably save lives and prevent disease exacerbations and hospitalizations, But with the emergence of the Delta strain, what we say about the old virus does not apply to the new one, and we may lose more features of vaccines with the possibility of continuous change in the virus,

Therefore, vaccine manufacturers and research centers should continue with updates in vaccines, in line with the new changes in the virus.

🔴 There remains a constant question we are faced with:

Q / Is it possible that there will be a change in the virus COVID-19 in which the spread is not the main factor, was it for example the rate of killing or pathological method or even genetic destruction of the infected person???

A / Yes, it is possible.

Since my main work is genetics, I look at everything as nucleic acid, because all the changes that occurred in the virus are in the spike protein, which changed the prevalence rates upward, while the level of killing or malingering changed to be lower than it was at the beginning of the announcement disease onset.

Accordingly, this fact may change, and the change will be in the rates of killing, even if there is a decrease in the level of spread.

So far, the virus has been broken down thousands of times, and its nucleotides and amino acids form 29 proteins, 4 of which are structural, namely S, M, N and E. While there are 25 other proteins that are divided into two groups:

🔹Important in viral synthesis.

🔹Not important in manufacturing and plays the role of immunosuppression.

I do not want to prolong this speech, and it links us to the topic of vaccinations, and it may be an upcoming topic, God willing.

Dr. Haider Salman

Molecular cytogenetics

