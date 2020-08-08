تحليلي لخطاب السيد نصر الله بعد احداث مرفأ لبنان

عبد الكاظم حسن الجابري||







بتاريخ ٢٠٢٠/٨/٧ السلام عليكم السيد ظهر بمظهر الثابت الواثق الهادي ولغة جسدة تعطي انطباع بالقوة رغم الحزن الداخلي االعميق لوقوع الضحايا وانا اقراها من خلال لغة الجسد انها رسالة لاسرائيل اننا لن نهتز امام محاولاتكم الصاق تهمة التفجير بنا وبنفس الوقت هي اشارة الى براءة الحزب تماما من الحادث فالفاعل مهما يكن لابد وان تظهر على حركاته علامات الاضطراب الامر الاخر ارى ان سماحته قد قطع الطريق امام تدويل القضية وهو السبب الذي يفسر عدم ذكره لزيارة ماكرون اخيرا كلامه عن الميناء الاسرائيلي دليل على ان خيارات الرد ستكون موجعة في حال فكرت اسرائيل بعمل عدواني عبد الكاظم حسن الجابري ذي قار- العراق My analysis of Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech after the events at the port of Lebanon On 7/8/2020 The Sayyed appeared in the guise of calm, confident, firm and his body language that gives the impression of strength despite the deep inner sadness for the victims' fall. I read it through body language. It is a message to Israel that we will not be shaken by your attempts to affix the charge of the bombing to us. At the same time, it is an indication that the party is completely innocent of the incident. The other matter, I think, is that his eminence blocked the way to the internationalization of the issue, which is the reason why he did not mention Macron's visit Finally, his statement about the Israeli port is evidence that the options for response will be painful in case Israel contemplates an act of aggression againts lebanon Abdul Kadhem Hassan Al Jabri Dhi Qar- !Iraq