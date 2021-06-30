د. حيدر سلمان ||

الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن، الثلاثاء، مدافعا عن الضربات التي نفذت اول امس في سوريا والعراق برسالة الى رئيسة مجلس النواب نانسي بيلوسي، قائلا انها كانت لحماية القوات الأميركية، واضعاف و ردع ايران.

🔴 برأيي

على الحكومة العراقية بدل الشجب ان تتجه للشكوى امميا وفي الولايات المتحدة نفسها كون الشهداء عراقيين والهدف على الحدود لوحدات تسد الثغرات والجهاز الامني عراقي 100% واعطاء تصور ان الوحدات ايرانية او الشهداء لهم ولاءات هي رسالة خاطئة وتسهم بمزيد من عزل الولايات المتحدة عن العراق حكومة وشعبا ومن يعطي صورة مغايرة هي اطراف خارجية وداخلية لاهم لها الا عزل العراق واستعدائه من المجتمع الدولي.

English version

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, defended the strikes carried out the day before yesterday in Syria and Iraq in a letter to Democrat parliament president Nancy Pelosi, saying that they were to protect US forces and weaken and deter Iran.

🔴 in my opinion

the Iraqi government, instead of condemn these strikes, should complain internationally and in the United States itself, that the martyrs are Iraqis, and the target in Iraqi boarders is for units that fill the gaps, and the security apparatus is 100% Iraqi.

Giving the perception that the units are Iranian or the martyrs have loyalties, is a wrong message and contributes to further isolating the United States from Iraq’s government and people.

Who goves different picture, are external and internal parties that have only one interest, is the isolating Iraq and antagonizing it from the international community.

Dr. Haider Salman

ــــــــ