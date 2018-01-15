English news

Bahraini Court Upholds Jail Sentence for Prominent Rights Activist


 Bahrain’s Court of Cassation, which has the ultimate say in the case of appeals in the country, upholds a two-year jail sentence issued for noted rights campaigner Nabeel Rajab.

Rajab has faced two trials, one concerning his criticism of the ruling regime in alleged interviews he has given and statements made to foreign media, and another having to do with his critical tweets, presstv reported.

On Monday, the court confirmed the jail term issued against Rajab in the first trial over the charge of "disseminating rumors and false information", a judicial source was quoted as saying.

The comments he has made to the media outlets include an article attributed to him and published by French daily Le Monde. The authorities have said the alleged statements “harm the interests” of the Manama regime and other Persian Gulf countries.

He could also be served with a separate 15-year sentence over the tweets, in which he has slammed Saudi Arabia and its allies, including Bahrain, for their involvement in the three-year-old war on Yemen.

Rajab was first detained on June 13, 2016 for the tweets. He will face a new hearing over the case on February 21.

UK-based rights body Amnesty International, which has repeatedly taken exception with Manama’s campaign of suppresion, has called Rajab’s trials “farcical”.

Manama considers Rajab one of the leaders of the protests which the regime has been facing since 2011.

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds arrested during the crackdown with the help of Saudi and UAE troops.

اشترك في قناة وكالة انباء براثا على التلجرام
https://telegram.me/buratha
اضف تعليقك
الاسم والنص والتحقق من الروبوت ضروري
آخر الاضافات
Lebanese Paper Discloses Saudi Attempts to Set Up Salafi Region at Yemen-Oman Border
Mick Napier: By Al-Quds Move, Unpopular Trump Seeks to Distract Attention from Problems at Home
Iranian Speaker Blasts Trump's Insulting Remarks against African States
Bahraini Court Upholds Jail Sentence for Prominent Rights Activist
Ankara Continues Heavy Attacks on Kurds in Afrin
Iran Frees 440 More Detainees Arrested in Recent Unrests
Russia Deploys More S-400 Air Defense Missile Systems in Crimea
US Army Awards Sikorsky to Supply 17 Black Hawk Helicopters to Saudi Arabia
UN Nitpicking Iran While Saudi War Crimes Are Still Ongoing in Yemen
Aljazeera: Saudi Investment on Iran-Arabs Conflicts Fails
الاكثر مشاهدة في (English news)
الاسعار الرسمية للعملات مقابل الدينار
دينار بحريني 3125
يورو 1449.28
الجنيه المصري 67.11
تومان ايراني 0.03
دينار اردني 1666.67
دينار كويتي 4000
ليرة لبنانية 0.79
ريال عماني 3030.3
ريال قطري 325.73
ريال سعودي 315.46
ليرة سورية 2.3
دولار امريكي 1190.48
ريال يمني 4.74
التعليقات
متابع : الحكومة المركزية هي التي تحدد من يمثل الكرد وليس هذا الأجرب الصهيوني الحكومة ستتعامل مع الأكراد العراقيين ...
الموضوع :
الديمقرطي الكردستاني: زيارة الوفد الكردي الى بغداد حزبية ولا يمثل الاقليم
ارام : عمل تحت الاوامر والطاعة ...
الموضوع :
جهاز المخابرات يشترط للتعيين فيه عدم الانتماء للاجهزة الامنية قبل 9 نيسان 2003.
احمد : السلام عليكم اخي العزيز هناك فساد مالي واداري في استخبارات ومكافحة ارهاب حمام العليل اولا مايقارب اكثر ...
الموضوع :
دائرة شؤون المواطنين في الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء تستقبل شكاوى المواطنين عبر موقعها الإلكتروني
عماد البرزنجي : انا افضل ان يكون العراق عبارة عن اقليم منها سني شيعي كردي لان هذا ما اوصلنا اليه ...
الموضوع :
كيف سيقسم العراق الى ثلاث دول
monketh : بخصوص تعيينات المكون المسيحي ...
الموضوع :
العبادي لرؤساء الطوائف المسيحية: ضرورة الحفاظ على التنوع الديني والمذهبي
حيدر الشمري : السلام عليكم ورحمه الله وبركاته تحية طيبة لكم.. اني موظف حاصل على شهادة الهندسة الكهربائية اثناء الخدمة..علما ...
الموضوع :
دائرة شؤون المواطنين في الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء تستقبل شكاوى المواطنين عبر موقعها الإلكتروني
حيدر الشمري : استثناء الحاصلين على شهادة اعلى اثناء الخدمة ...ضمن قناة المتميزين السلام عليكم ورحمه الله وبركاته تحية طيبة ...
الموضوع :
دائرة شؤون المواطنين في الأمانة العامة لمجلس الوزراء تستقبل شكاوى المواطنين عبر موقعها الإلكتروني
علاء ابراهيم حسين : بغداد /حي المستنصرية م ٥٠٤/ ز ٢٦/دار ٢ المجاري ممتلئة وتطفح على المنازل وارقام هواتف الشكاوي لاترد ...
الموضوع :
أمانـة بغداد تخصص موقعا الكترونيالاستقبال الشكاوى الخاصة بالخدمات البلدية
ايمان سامي احمد دبوس : السلام عليكم ورحمه الله انا خريجة علوم قران والترية الاسلامية كلية التربية للعلوم الانسانية جامعة ديالى خريجة ...
الموضوع :
المالية تطلق استمارة التعيين على موقعها الالكتروني
وبشر القاتل بالقتل ولو بعد حيين : هدا من فضل الله شكرا لابطال القوات الامنيه على جهودهم الرائعه للقبض على مجرميي رغد نرجوا ان ...
الموضوع :
القبض على أثنين من مجرمي سبايكر
فيسبوك