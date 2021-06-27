في استعراض الحشد الشعبي: مرحبا مس بيل،أمنياتك لم تتحقق!!

د.أمل الأسدي ||

مرحبا بضيفتنا ،أهلا بكِ في استعراض قوة العراق الوطنية الضاربة،نرحِّب بكِ،فمن عاداتنا الترحيب بالضيوف،وإن كنتِ قد استغربت من ذلك كثيرا حين رحبوا بك في الكاظمية والنجف وكربلاء!!

مرحبا بك،نحن نتأسف لعدم تحقيق أمنياتك،فقد شكوتِ كثيرا من الشيعة، وعانيت من عدم رضوخهم،وبذلت كلَّ ما بوسعك من أجل حرمانهم من المشاركة في إدارة بلدهم الذي يشكلون فيه "أكثرية" بالضبط كما كنتِ تعبرين!!

مرحبا مس بيل، نحن نتأسف لأن العراق المهم خيّب أمنياتك،كنت تقولين:إذا خسرنا العراق خسرنا وجودنا في المنطقة،فهو بنظرك ونظر دولتك بلد تحت وصايتكم،وخارطته رهن أصابعكم،وها هو الآن يمتلك إرادةً وطنية،وقوةً عسكرية مدهشة!!

عذرا مس بيل، رجال الدين الذين كنت تصفينهم بأنهم:عمد مسندة ويضعون اللفت (الشلغم) علی رؤوسهم،هم الآن أمامكِ بزيهم وشكلهم ودمائهم وأسلحتهم،وبحضور رسمي كما تشاهدين في الاستعراض!

عذرا مس بيل، فإن مراجع النجف الذي يخوضون في موضوعات تأريخية بعيدة عن الحياة كما كنت ترين، قد أصدر كبيرهم فتوی غيرت وجه التأريخ وولدت قوةً عسكرية حمت الأرض بكلها ومازالت تحميها وتصونها،وكما ترين أمامك الآن هذا استعراضها!!

عذرا مس بيل، المسيح الذين تكرَّمت عليهم بوزارة الصحة،حاضرون الآن ويحملون الصليب معهم،فهم عراقيون ولهم الحق في التمثيل وفي الدفاع عن العراق!!

عذرا مس بيل،البلد الذي بذلت جهدا في بث الفرقة بين مكوناته،والتحريض والانتقال من مكان إلی مكان، اليوم أهله حاضرون بعمائمهم ومحبتهم وألوانهم وطوائفهم في استعراض الحشد كما ترين!!

عذرا مس بيل، الملك الذي بذلت جهدا في تقديمه والتأسيس له،وبذلت جهدا وأنت تشرحين له وضع البلد وطبيعته،ليس موجودا في الاستعراض،كي يعدك بتسمية كتيبة باسمك تُعرف باسم :كتيبة الخاتون!!

كي تفرحي بها وتكتبي الی والدك : أليس ذلك رائعا يا والدي؟!

عذرا مس بيل،الوطنية التي كنت تعرِّفينها بحسب القرب منكم،وبحسب رضاكم،لم تنجح دائما،وحفلاتك التي كنت تقيمينها للشباب الوطني -بحسب تعبيرك- والفوانيس البغدادية الكبيرة التي كنت تعلقينها في الحديقة،لم تفلح هذه المرة، فضاعت الفرصة واجتمعت كل المكونات رافضةً وجود الغرباء في البلاد،محققة أكبر الانتصارات في تأريخ العراق!!

عذرا مس بيل، أرجو أنك لم تصلي الی حدّ الضجر والبكاء كما كنت تعبرين ،حين لاتجري الأمور كما تريدين!! ولاسيما حين يعتقد الناس اعتقادا تاما بأنكم من يحرِّك(الوهابية)،وبدل أن يخضعوا ويخافوا ويتنازلوا عن العراق كما حدث في الحجاز،وقفوا وقفة واحدة ولقنوا الوهابية درسا لا يُنسی!!

عذرا مس بيل،لا أدري إن كانت زياتك لـ(ديالی) هذه المرة ممتعة أم لا؟ فقد كانت تبهرك ببساتينها ومزارعها وخيولها وصيدها الطازج!!

مس بيل، هناك أمر إيجابي في الاستعراض وهو أنه لم يحدث في شهر المحرم الحرام!! فقد كنت تنزعجين من هذا الشهر وتفرحين بانتهائه قائلة:[كان الهواء في كل ليلة من الليالي العشر الأخيرة يصبح مزعجا لأنه يمتلئ بنواح مواكب العزاء الحسيني... إنه شيء موحش حتی حينما تسمعه من بعيد،ويجعل المرء يشعر بالانزعاج)!!

مس بيل لطفا، أخبري خلفاءك أنه لايوجد شخص مثلك معرفةً واطلاعا بالعراق وطبيعته وكل تفاصيله،ومع ذلك ضاعت الجهود سدی!!

ففي اللحظة التي تظنون فيها أنكم أحكمتم السيطرة،يأتيكم الرد من حيث لا تحتسبون!!

مس بيل لطفا، أخبريهم بأن كلّ جهودك وحركتك المكوكية لم تنفع،فهل ينفع ارتداء قميص المنتخب؟ وهل سينفع تصريح وتخويف؟ وهل سينفع جمع الشباب وإقامة النشاطات المختلفة لهم،وإعداد الحفلات والسفرات؟

هو بلد المتناقضات - كما تصفينه- من لحظة تمام القبضة عليه، يأتي الانفراج!!

عذرا مس بيل،أرجو أني لم أعطِّلك عن كتابة تقريرك!

سأتركك وأتوجه بنظري الی هذه القوة الوطنية الضاربة وأقول لهم: كلُّ عيد وأنتم الحشد

وكلُّ حشدٍ وأنتم العيد.

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Units) Parade :

Hello Miss Bell, your wishes didn't come true!!

______

Dr. Amal Al-Asadi

26/06/2021

______

Welcome our dear guest, welcome in the parade of Iraq's national striking force. We welcome you, it is our traditional habit to welcome guests, even if you were very surprised when they welcomed you in Kadhimiya, Najaf and Karbala!!

Welcome dear Miss Bell, we regret that your wishes were not fulfilled. You complained a lot about Shiites, and suffered from their non-acquiescence. You did your best to prevent them from participating in the administration of their country in which they constitute a “majority” exactly as you used to say!!

Hello Mrs. Bell, we are sorry that important Iraq has disappointed your wishes. You used to say: "If we lose Iraq, we will lose our presence in the region" . In your eyes and the eyes of your country, it is a country under your guardianship, and its map is at your fingertips. But now it possesses its national will and an amazing military strength!!

Excuse me, Miss Bill, the clergymen, whom you described as: wooden blocks propped against the wall with turnips on their heads, are now in front of you in their uniforms, their bodies , their blood and their weapons, and in an official presence as you see in the parade!

Sorry, Miss. Bell, the Marajia ( religious authorities) of Najaf, who deal with historical issues that are far from life, have issued a fatwa that changed the face of history and generated a military force that protected the whole earth and still protects and preserves it. As you can see now, this is their parade!!

Sorry, Miss Bell, the Iraqi Christian whom you have granted the Ministry of Health, are now present carrying the cross with them. They are Iraqis and theyط have the right to represent and defend Iraq!!

Sorry, Miss Bell; the country that you made an effort to spread division among its components, incitement moving from place to place, its people today is present with their turbans, love, colors and sects in the parade of the Al-Hashd as you can see!!

Hello Miss Bell, we are sorry that the king whom you did your best to introduce and to establish his kingdom is not present in the parade, so that he promises to name a battalion in your name known as: the Khatun Brigade!! to be happy and write to your father: Isn't that wonderful, Dad?!

Sorry, Miss Bell, the patriotism you used to define according to your proximity, and according to your satisfaction, did not succeed. The parties you used to give to the patriotic young men ( as you called them) and the Baghdadi lamps you used to hang in the garden have not succeeded this time. The opportunity has gone for ever; all the Iraqi components have come together to refuse the strangers in the country, achieving the biggest victories in the history of Iraq!!

Sorry, Miss Bell, I hope you do not get so bored, weeping as you used to do, when things didn't go the way you wanted!! Especially when people fully believe that you are the ones who move (Wahhabism); however, people of Iraq, instead of submitting, fearing and giving up Iraq as happened in Hijaz, stood up and taught Wahhabism an unforgettable lesson!!

Sorry, Miss Bell, I don't know if your visit to Diyala this time is interesting or not! It fascinated you with its orchards, farms, horses and fresh catch!!

Miss Bell, there is a positive thing about the parade, which is that it did not happen in the sacred month of Muharram!! You were disturbed by this month and rejoiced at its end, saying: [The air in each of the last ten nights became noisy because it was filled with the mourning Husseini processions ... It is a lonely thing even when you hear it from afar, and it makes one feel disturbed)!!

Mrs. Bell, please, tell your successors that there is no person like you who has knowledge and information of Iraq, its nature and all its details, and yet all efforts have been wasted!!

The moment you think that you are in control, the response comes from where you do not expect!!

Miss. Bell, please, tell them that all your efforts and your shuttle movements did not work; does it work when wearing the national team shirt? Will a statement and intimidation help? Will it be useful to gather young people and hold various activities for them, and give parties and trips?

It is the country of contradictions - as you describe it - in the moment the grip on it is complete, relief comes!!

Sorry, Miss Bill, I hope I haven't stopped you from writing your report!

I will leave you and turn my eyes to this striking national force and say to them: Every Hashd Eid ( feast) you are the Hashd

And every Hashd you are the feast.

Translated by : Rabeea Amir Saleh Al-Tarbush