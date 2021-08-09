قصيدة لو نويت تروح..بالأنكليزية..!

د.قاسم الأسدي ||

عظّم الله لكم الأجر باستشهاد أبي الأحرار ، أبي الشهداء الامام الحسين عليه السلام.

هذا الرجل العظيم الذي سطّر للإنسانية أروع الأمثلة في مقارعة الظلم والاستبداد والطغيان وضحّى بالنفس والأهل والأصحاب من أجل تثبيت رسالة الإسلام الخالدة .

ما كتبه الشعراء من قصائد تنشد في حب الحسين لا يُعَد ولا يحصى ، ولكن قصيدة " لو نويت تروح" للشاعر أحمد الذهبي قصيدة متميزة بصورها الشعرية. هذه القصيدة التي يتخيّل فيها الشاعر محاورة عجيبة بين العقيلة زينب (عليها السلام) وأخيها الحسين (عليه السلام) في ليلة مقتله. وأقول بصدق أن هذه القصيدة تضاهي ما كتبه كبار الشعراء العالميين لما تحتويه من استعارات ومفردات وحوار يصوّر كامل المعركة بين أهل الحق وأهل الباطل.

في أدناه تجدون محاولة ترجمية متواضعة لهذه القصيدة الرائعة

لو نويت تروح : كلمات الشاعر أحمد الذهبي

توزيع :ميشال فاضل

أداء باسم الكربلائي

ترجمة الدكتور قاسم الأسدي

لو نويت اتروح

گلبي وين ايروح

لوصدگ لاسامح الله وفارگتني

يالوداعك آه

اسألك بالله

زينب آني لوجبل واگف شفتني

مع السلامه لو گلت

احسبني من باچر متت

لونويت اتروح

If you intend to go,

To whom will you leave my heart in woe.

To whom should I turn?

Is it true - God forbid ,

Alone you will leave me, then.

Your farewell is painful,

and heart aching.

I implore you by Allah,

It is me, Zainab,

Not a heartless mountain,

without affection.

And that is why,

If to me you say goodbye,

Tomorrow, I will die,

If you intend to leave.

لقائي ولقائك سكته بي كولشي حچينه

فهمنه بعضنه بالدمع لمن بچينه

گلت لك قريبة اخيولهم صارت علينه

گلت لي وعد مكتوب ياخوية اشبدينه

صرت اشوف الليل

چن سنابك خيل

تسحگ ابصدري وتفوت الساعه لحظه

تمشي ليل الموت

اسرع من الصوت

ليلة وداع الحبايب چنها ومضه

ياموتي ليش استعجلت

احسبني من باچر متت

لونويت اتروح

You and I met without words,

But our hearts spoke everything on our minds.

And our souls wept,

And tears came down on my face,

And we each other did embrace.

And through tears ,

we understood each other,

Hussein, my dear brother.

My tears told you that the enemy's horses are close,

Then your tears firmly tell me,

It is for this day we were created.

At that night,

their horses appeared before my eyes,

Trampling on my chest with their hooves.

Oh how Time so quickly moves,

Why, why, O night,

You go as fast as the sound,

Or even faster than the light.

Alas! Night of farewell,

Your hours pass like blinking of the eyes.

Why the hurry, O death?

I will definitely die tomorrow,

Hussein, if you are gone.

وگفنه ابوداعك والزمن ويانه واگف

ورجفنه ورجف حته الكلام اعله الشفايف

صباحاً گلتلي تنچفي ادلال المضايف

وسألتك يخويه اب يامتن للسوط اشاگف

واسمع من الغير

مو صباح الخير

شامت ايگلي البقيه في حياتج

وعرشي راح وياك

واسمع ابلياك

عرشج الهزله الاميره مو صفاتج

واني أميرتهم چنت

احسبني من باچر متت

لو نويت اتروح

We stood still to bid you farewell,

And time stopped with us.

Our souls trembled,

And the words on our lips shivered,

Tomorrow morning, you said to me,

We will all be gone,

and I asked you,

Hussein my brother,

How can I bear the whips of our enemies?

And when the morning comes,

I hear nothing,

But the words of the malicious joy,

Hussein is gone.

And my throne with you did depart,

And in your absence,

They dared and tried to insult me,

I, Zainab, who was their princess.

I will definitely die tomorrow,

Hussein, if you are gone.

سكتنه يخويه وجرحك ايسولف واسمعه

يگلي نهارچ مو سهل حضريله دمعه

امن اشوفك صدر والخيل والدنيه اعله ضلعه

وحقك آنه والخيمه نوگع فرد وگعه

وتوگع اسنيني

دمعه من عيني

حزنك ايلفني جرح فوگا عبايه

لا على بختك

لا يبعد اختك

مايلوگ ويه الخدر ثوب السبايه

وبجالك آني ادللت

احسبني من باچر متت

لونويت اتروح

Silent, we were, Hussein my brother.

But your wound speaks to me,

And I hear it telling me:

Tomorrow will be the merciless day ever,

Be ready, and pray to your tears to prepare.

When I imagine you being killed,

Horses and soldiers trample on your chest,

I swear to Allah, Oh Dearest Hussein,

I will collapse to the ground,

And so will my soul,

and my tent down will be pulled.

And my years will pour down,

With tears of my eyes.

Your sad parting hangs over me,

Like a cloak,

Which wraps my wounded body?

Why? Oh my dear brother,

Oh Hussein, for whom myself I sacrifice,

Would the gown of captivity,

Replace the veil of my soul?

It is you, who protected me,

And, with affection embraced me.

I will definitely die tomorrow,

Hussein, if you are gone.

احاول يخويه وما يصح بيدي وامنعك

ولا اني مقاتل حته للميدان اتبعك

منونك اقدمه اشلون تقبلها وأودعك

وأنه ادري جوادك ياخذك بس مايرجعك

من گلت رايح

مني شي طايح

دورت گلبي ولگيته مني واگع

والله ما أدري

احترگ صَدري

لوهذا دخُان الخيم من صدري طالع

حته بكلامي اتعثرت

احسبني من باچر متت

لونويت اتروح

I try to prevent you,

From fighting injustice and tyranny,

But I can't stop you.

Nor I am a fighter,

And to the battlefield you accompany.

How can I leave you to your destiny?

Are you satisfied, Oh brother Hussein?

That tomorrow I bid you farewell?

For I know that you will not return to me,

And your horse, if it took you, alone would return.

When you told me you would leave,

I trembled with grief,

And my heart my chest did leave.

I searched for it,

And it had fallen to the ground,

Agonized by my sorrow on you.

I became unable to recognize the smoke,

Is this the smoke of my burning tent?

Or the smoke of my burning heart?

And I am unable to utter a word,

For I don’t know what to say, except that,

I will definitely die tomorrow,

Hussein, if you are gone.

منيتي ومنيتك باچر اتشاهدها عيني

شمرهم يذبحك وآني يذبحني حنيني

واشوفك تگوم وتعثر اتحاول تجيني

صوارم وأسنه ونار مابينك وبيني

انته زينب وين

واني وين حسين

باچر انردد سوه لحظة منيه

واختك اتعاتب

ونحرك ايجاوب

انذبح شاء القدر وانتي سبيه

ما اعرف اني اشجاوبت

احسبني من باچر متت

لونويت اتروح

Tomorrow, Oh Hussein,

My eyes will see my death, your death,

Their Shimir slays you,

While my longing will slay me.

And I see you get up and stumble,

Trying to reach me,

But swords, spears and fire,

Prevent you from my rescue.

Brother Hussein, you will loudly shout,

Oh Zainab? Oh sister? Where are you?

And I will cry there you are!

O Hussein, brother, do come to me.

Tomorrow, Hussein, brother,

Our death we announce, together.

I entreat you, my brother Hussein,

But your slain head answers me,

Zainab! it is our destiny,

Slain, I am to be,

And in captivity they will take thee.

I don't know what my answer was, except, I said,

I will definitely die tomorrow,

Hussein, if you are gone.

اسألك يخويه وخايفه بس لا اعذبك

دگلي ابمكاني لوصرت شيسوي گلبك

اعاين واعدد للشمر كلما يضربك

واشوفه يجر سيفه وعلى وجهك يگلبك

يرفس ابظهرك

من يحز نحرك

قل هو الله احد دمعتها تجري

تصرخ اجروحي

والصدى بروحي

عوف اخويه وهاي آنه وإگطعلي نحري

ماچنه يسمع من صحت

احسبني من باچر متت

لونويت اتروح

I want to ask you, brother, Hussein,

But I fear to torment your heart.

Brother tell me, if you were me,

How will your heart tolerate this scenery?

I see and count the times Shimir beats you,

And I see him draw his treacherous sword,

And turns your face to the ground.

He kneels on your back and cuts your head.

With her tears overflowing,

she says, He is Allah, the one and Only,

In the name of God I have fortified thee,

Hussein, my brother.

And my wounds scream,

Then my soul echoed my screams,

Alas! Oh Shimir,

Here is my soul, slay me,

And leave my dear brother Hussein.

But he ignored my screams,

And I cry,

Tomorrow, I will definitely die,

Hussein, if you are gone.