فيسبوك والتعامل بدكتاتورية وتطرف مع المشتركين..القصة كاملة

د. حيدر سلمان ||

لدي حسابين، باسمي، واضع صورتي الصريحة عليها، واتواصل بكل احترام مع المشتركين، والكل يعلم، ولا اخفي اي شيء مطلقا، واتمتع بمصداقية كاملة، واحرص على صفحاتي جدا، واتخذ من الوسط خط، وكل متابعيني وبالذات القدماء منهم يعلم ذلك، ومشتركيني من عدة توجهات عرقية ودينية وسياسية، ومن مختلف الاراء والتوجهات.

حساباتي انشر بها لقائاتي التلفزيونية، واكتب بها مقالاتي، وكانت هناك مضايقات من الشركة نفسها، ولذلك اتوخى حذرا كبيرا في ما انشر.

بالامس كنت نقلت خبر استعراض الحشد الشعبي، وهو امر طبيعي جدا، وخبر محلي ذو اهتمام شعبي واقليمي، واعتقد نقل الخبر امر مختلف تماما عن التدخل بتفاصيله، ولم اضف تعليق يعكس ما اشعر به مطلقا.

قامت الشركة باسلوب لا يقل وصف عن كونه دكتاتوري، و كل البعد عن حقوق الانسان، وهي ما يشتكي منه كل المشتركين وبشكل يومي، بايقاف حساباتي.

حيث قاموا بغلق حسابي الاول وهو منذ عام 2007 وفيه جزء كبير من حياتي كما اعتبره مدونتي التي اكتب فيها كل شيء عني، كما قاموا بتعليق حسابي الثاني ليوم كامل.

والسبب صورة ابو مهدي المهندس في استعراض الحشد الشعبي الذي حصرته كل القوى السياسية والامنية و نقلته كل وسائل الاعلام المحلي والاقليمي والعالمي وهم من هزم الارهاب وليس من اغتالهم او من يحاول سرقة بريق نصر هم صنعوه على داعش الارهابية.

اسئلة كثيرة هنا

🔹اليس هذا تدخلا فيما يشعر به الناس؟

🔹اليس هذا خرقا لحقوق الانسان؟

🔹اليس هذا تعاملا لايوصف باقل من انه اخرق؟

🔹اليس هذا دكتاتورية عالمية وارهاب لحرية الكلمة؟

🔹الم يكفيكم حرق العراق بعد احتلاله؟

🔹الا يكفيكم تدخلا بشؤوننا الداخلية؟

🔹الا يعد هذا مناصرة للارهاب بشكل غير مباشر؟

Facebook dealing with dictatorship and extremism with subscribers

Full story

I have two accounts, in my name, and I put my candid picture on it, and I communicate respectfully with the subscribers, and everyone knows, and I never hide anything, and I have complete credibility, and I take great care of my pages, and I take a mid line, and all my followers, especially the old ones, know that, and my subscribers are from several Ethnic, religious and political orientations, and from different opinions and orientations.

My accounts are where I publish my TV interviews, and write my articles on them. there were harassment from the company itself, and therefore I take great care in what I publish.

Yesterday, I reported the news of the popular crowd review (PMF), which is very normal, and a local news of popular and regional interest, and I think reporting the news is completely different from interfering with its details, and I did not add a comment that reflects what I feel at all.

The company suspended my accounts in a manner no less than a dictatorship, and far from human rights, which is what all subscribers complain about on a daily basis.

Where they closed my first account, which is since 2007 and in it is a large part of my life as I consider it my blog in which I write everything about me, and they also suspended my second account for a whole day.

And the reason is the image of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in the review of the popular crowd, which was confined by all political and security forces and reported by all local, regional and international media, and they are the ones who defeated terrorism and not those who assassinated them or those who try to steal the glint of victory they made ON ISIS.

Lots of questions here

🔹Is this not interfering with what people feel?

🔹Is this not a violation of human rights?

🔹Isn't this an indescribable treatment of nothing less than clumsy?

🔹 Isn't this a global dictatorship and terrorism for freedom of speech?

🔹Is it not enough for you to burn Iraq after its occupation?

🔹Is it not enough for you to interfere in our internal affairs?

🔹Is this not indirect support for terrorism?

Dr. Haider Salman