بيان غرفة الازمات المستجيبة للنوع الاجتماعي بشأن إغلاق المخيمات

علياء الأنصاري ||

النساء النازحات وحلم العودة الآمنة في ذكرى الاعلان العالمي لحقوق الانسان

بغداد / 10 كانون الاول 2020

في الوقت الذي تؤكد غرفة الأزمات المستجيبة للنوع الاجتماعي، أهمية إنهاء ملف النزوح بغلق المخيمات وعودة جميع العوائل الى مناطق سكناهم الأصلية، اذ تكون ضمن اليات مدروسة من قبل المعنيين بهذا الملف يراعى فيها شروط العودة الآمنة.

وجدت غرفة الازمات عند تطبيق قرار غلق المخيمات ما يأتي:

- عودة ثلثي العائلات الي مناطقهم غير المؤهلة للعودة من حيث توفر البني التحتية.

- هناك ما يقارب 30% منهم لا يملكون مساكن آمنة وملائمة للعيش ، علما أن غالبية أفراد تلك العوائل هم من النساء والفتيات اللواتي فقدن المعيل.

- هناك كثير من النساء مع أطفال صغار يفتقرن الى تدابير الحماية، تلك النساء اللواتي اجبرن على النزوح بظروف قاسية ومؤلمة وصعبة وبعضهن تعرضن لتجربة النزوح لاكثر من مرة وهن يعشن وعوائلهن حلم العودة في كل يوم وكل ساعة وامنية نسيان كل تفاصيل هذه التجربة اللانسانية.

- تعرض عدد من العائدين الى التهديد والقتل بسبب رفض مبدا عودتهم من قبل افراد المجتمع.

- بعض المناطق مازالت الألغام والمتفجرات موجودة في أراضيها بسبب الحرب.

كما ان هذا القرار جاء متزامنا مع بدء العام الدراسي، مما قد يؤثر على التحاق الاطفال بالمدارس وعوائق عديدة أمام تسجيلهم أو نقل وثائقهم، خاصة إذا علمنا ان العديد من مناطق العودة تفتقر الى وجود المدارس أو بنايات غير مؤهلة لإستقبال الأطفال. ومع وجود أزمة كوفيد 19 وتداعياتها على الواقع الصحي، وضعف تدابير الحماية والوقاية، والعلاج، ستتضاعف المخاطر وسوء الأوضاع التي قد تتعرض لها العوائل العائدة في ظل هكذا ظروف.

لم تدرك النساء النازحات المجبرات على العيش في المخيمات، ان تكون العودة الى مناطقهن الأصلية مع مزيد من الخوف والقلق، لأن العودة الآمنة تتطلب الحصول على الوثائق الأمنية والسكن والخدمات الأساسية وفرص العيش الكريمة، أضافة الى توفر عوامل السلم المجتمعي والإندماج بين مكونات المجتمعات المحلية لتلك المناطق بما لا يقود الى مزيد من التوترات الاجتماعية والأضطرابات الأمنية.

لذلك تطالب غرفة الأزمات المستجيبة للنوع الإجتماعي بأهمية النظر الى توفير شروط العودة الآمنة عند إغلاق المخيمات، والتي تستند الى توفير بيئة آمنة وحامية للكرامة وفقا للمعايير الأساسية لحقوق الإنسان، والعرف الإنساني الاجتماعي المبني على الرحمة والتكافل، لعوائل عانت ومنذ سنوات من النزوح والتعب والتشرد.. اذ يعد جزء اساسيا من عوامل إستقرار وأمن العراق وبناء السلم المجتمعي الحقيقي لقادم الأيام في حياة نسائنا وفتياتنا وأطفالنا عبر النظر بدقة الى احتياجات العوائل العائدة الى قراهم ومناطقهم بموجب اللوائح الدولية الانسانية ففي عام ٢٠٠٠، اتخذ مجلس الأمن القرار 1325 المتعلق بالمرأة والسلام والأمن والذي أكد ضمن مرتكزاته في حماية حقوق النساء والفتيات أثناء النزاع وبعده، ومراعاة احتياجاتهن الخاصة أثناء الإعادة إلى الوطن وإعادة التوطين وما يتعلق بهذه الاحتياجات بإعادة التأهيل وإعادة الإدماج والتعمير بعد انتهاء النزاع. لذلك نطالب بأهمية:

1 – توفير الحكومة العراقية المركزية والحكومات المحلية في مناطق العودة، التعويضات النقدية للعوائل قبل العودة ليتمكنوا من الاستفادة منها في ترتيب أوضاعهم عند العودة، حيث ان العوائل الآن تم إعادتهم قبل ان تُصرف لهم تلك التعويضات غير معلومة الأجل، وإعادة تأهيل المناطق لتصبح آمنة للسكن من قبيل إزالة الألغام والمتفجرات، وإعادة تأهيل منظومات الصرف الصحي والماء والكهرباء.

2 – التأكد من وجود الرعاية الصحية الكافية للنساء والنساء الحوامل والفتيات والأطفال أثناء العودة وفي أماكن السكن الأصلية، وتأهيل تلك المناطق بالاحتياجات الحافظة للكرامة للنساء والفتيات والمتعلقة بالطعام والصحة والمسكن اللائق، لردم فجوات الحماية التي ممكن حدوثها.

3 – التنسيق العالي المستوى والجاد بين الحكومة العراقية والمنظمات الدولية والمحلية لتوفير كل الاحتياجات للنساء والفتيات أثناء طريق العودة وعند الاستقرار في مناطق سكناهم، ومتابعة العوائل النازحة من خلال تشكيل فرق متابعة وزيارات ميدانية لتلك المناطق لتقييم احتياجاتهم ورصد فجوات الحماية للنساء والفتيات، ووضع برامج حقيقية وجادة للاستجابة السريعة والآمنة والكافية لتلك العوائل وخاصة والنساء والفتيات والاطفال.

4 – إيمان المجتمع العراقي بكافة شرائحه، بأهمية احتضان العوائل العائدة، والمساعدة في تذليل العقبات المتعلقة بالسلم المجتمعي وتلبية الاحتياجات الإنسانية لتلك العوائل كجزء من التكافل الاجتماعي والتراحم فيما بيننا، والعمل على احتواء تلك العوائل اجتماعيا واقتصاديا لضمان استقرار وأمن مجتمعنا، فالمجتمع هو السند الحقيقي للمحبة والتسامح والتكافل، والمجتمع العراقي له تأريخ عريق في التعايش السلمي والتماسك المجتمعي.

وهذا ما تتطلع إليه غرفة الأزمات المستجيبة للنوع الاجتماعي وشركائها من منظمات المجتمع المدني وجميع المهتمين بهذا الشأن، الموقعين إدناه:

The Displaced Women and The Dream of a Safe Return

in The Human Rights Day

Baghdad/ 10th December 2020

While gender-responsive crisis chamber emphasizes the importance of ending the displacement file in terms of closing the camps and returning of all families to their original areas of residence, the chamber highlighted that this process should be done by well prepared mechanisms by those involved in this file, taking into account the conditions for a safe return.

The crisis chamber found, during the analyzing of the process of closing the camps, the following:

- The two-thirds of the return families are ineligible for return in terms of the availability of infrastructure.

- There is about 30% of them don’t have safe and suitable places for living, note that the majority of the individuals in those families are women and girls who lost their supporter.

- There are a lot of women with young children lack protection measures, those women who were forced to be displaced in cruel, painful and hard circumstances, some of them have been displaced more than once, whom had a long lasting dream with their families to return to be able to pass all the details of this inhumane experience.

- A number of returnees were subjected to threats and murder due to the rejection of the principle of their return by their community members.

- Some areas still have mines and explosions on the lands due to war.

The decision of camps closing came with the beginning of the academic year, which may affect the children enrollment in schools and may arise many obstacles in front of their registration or the transfer of their documents, especially if we knew that many returning areas lack the presence of schools or ineligible buildings to host children. With the pandemic of COVID-19 and its effects on the health situation, with weak protection, prevention and cure measures will multiply the risks and poor situations that returning families may be exposed to under such circumstances.

The displaced women who were forced to live in camps didn’t realize that the return to their original areas would be with more fear and worry, because a safe return requires obtaining security documents, housing, basic services and decent living opportunities. In addition to the availability of community peace and integration factors between the different components of the local communities in these areas, in a way that does not lead to more local conflicts and security disturbances.

Hence, the gender-responsive crisis chamber demands the importance of providing the conditions for a safe return when closing the camps, which is based on providing a safe and dignity protective environment in accordance with the basic standards of human rights, the human social custom based on compassion and solidarity, for families who have suffered for years from displacement, fatigue and homelessness. This is an essential part of stability and security factors in Iraq towards building an actual community peace for the coming days in the lives of Iraqi women, girls and children, by carefully looking at the needs of the families returning to their villages and areas in accordance with the international humanitarian regulations.

In line with the Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security adopted In 2000, which emphasized among its foundations the protection of women and girls’ rights during and post- conflict, and taking into account their special needs during repatriation and resettlement and what is related to these needs for rehabilitation, reintegration and post-conflict reconstruction. Therefore, we demand the importance of:

1. The central Iraqi government and local governments provide in the areas of return, monetary compensations for families before returning so that they can benefit from it in arranging their situation upon return, as the families are now returned before these compensations of unknown duration are disbursed to them, and the areas are rehabilitated to become safe for housing, such as removing mines and explosives, and the rehabilitation of sewage, water and electricity systems.

2. Ensuring that sufficient health care is available for women, pregnant women, girls and children during the return and in their original places of residence, and rehabilitate these areas with the dignity-preserving needs of women and girls related to food, health and adequate housing, in order to bridge the protection gaps that may occur.

3. High level and serous coordination between the Iraqi government and local and international organizations to provide all the need for women and girls during the return road and when they settle in their residential area, and follow up with the displaced families through forming a follow-up team and field visits to those areas to evaluate their needs and monitor the protection gaps for women and girls, and put actual and serious programs for a quick safe and sufficient response for those families especially women, girls and children.

4. The belief of the Iraqi community in all its segments, in the importance of embracing the returning families, and helping to overcome the obstacles related to community peace and meeting the human needs of those families as a part of social solidarity and compassion among us, and working to contain these families socially and economically to ensure the stability and security of our society. The community is the true support for love, tolerance and solidarity, and the Iraqi community has a long history of peaceful coexistence and community cohesion.

The above-mentioned points are the concerns of the gender-responsive crisis chamber and its partners in civil society organizations along with all those interested in this regard.

The Undersigned:

